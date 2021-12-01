Advertisement

Week of November 29: Job of the Day

By Lily Wu
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: RN Case Manager | Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11687818 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Certified Home Health Aide, RN/LPN Triage Nurse, Pharmacist and Volunteer Program Coordinator

TUESDAY: Client Service Agent | SER Corporation | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11700367

WEDNESDAY: Form Carpenter | Conco Construction | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11551632 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Assistant Project Manager, Assistant Superintendent, Project Manager, Concrete Finisher, Construction Laborer, Iron Worker, Heavy Equipment Operator

THURSDAY: Warehouse Associate - Loader/Unloader - 2nd Shift | Cintas Corporation | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11734823 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Production Supervisor, Porduction Shuttle Driver, Administrative Support Professional, Production Associates and more!

FRIDAY: GIS Technician I | Butler County | El Dorado | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11739598 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Paramedic, Planner I, Building Inspector, Emergency Communications Dispatcher, Transportation Driver

The Workforce Centers is hosting an in-person job fair on Wednesday. For more information, click here.

