Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted Georgia toddler

An Amber Alert has been issued in Georgia for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from...
An Amber Alert has been issued in Georgia for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from Atlanta on Wednesday.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - A Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber alert system, has been issued for Cataleya Marie Buttrom, 2, who was abducted from Atlanta on Wednesday.

Cataleya has brown eyes and brown hair. She weighs 20 pounds.

Authorities say she was abducted by Ricky Lee Buttrom.

Buttrom is a 25-year-old Black male. He is 6 foot 7 inches tall and weighs 193 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

They are believed to be traveling in a blue Toyota RAV 4 with Georgia plate CRF9791.

If you have any information of their whereabouts, please call Bartow County Sheriff’s Office at 770-387-5195.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police responded to the 4300 block of South Benita Monday night, Nov. 29, where a...
Police say 13-year-old victim of Monday night shooting has died
Man found dead outside Blu Nightclub in west Wichita
Wichita police make arrest after man outside nightclub
Former Wichita police officer settles lawsuit with dealership linked to chase
Derby city council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 26 to discuss expanding its STAR bond...
Public weighs in on planned tourist attraction in Derby
Ascension Via Christi Hospital needs donations of fleece blankets
Possible changes at local hospitals follow temporary block on vaccine-mandate enforcement

Latest News

Albany's Aaron Reddish, left, and Kansas State's Nijel Pack (24) chase a loose ball during the...
K-State blows it open with 71-43 win over Albany
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021. The fate of the court’s...
Supreme Court justices signal they’ll OK new abortion limits, may toss Roe
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the...
Wichita St. wins third straight at OSU’s Gallagher-Iba Arena
North Pole, Kansas
'North Pole' Display open to visitors in Ark City
The "North Pole" Christmas miniature display in Ark City is bigger than it's ever been.
This year is biggest year for growing Christmas display in Ark City