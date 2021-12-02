Advertisement

Changes will be arriving soon

After an incredible stretch of warm weather, a return to December is coming
Staring to cool down on Friday.
Staring to cool down on Friday.(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Afternoon temperatures running 25 to 30 degrees above normal has led to many record highs across Kansas. Some records even smashed by more than 5 degrees, and locations having their warmest all-time December temperatures.

A cold front will come into Kansas Friday, shifting the winds to the north and they will be gusty in the afternoon. Highs will be a mix of 60s and 70s and there’s still a chance to have record warmth in south central Kansas. Look for mainly sunny skies to begin the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will both be cooler, but still above normal for December. Highs will be 50s for Saturday with a few more clouds around. Sunday will be marked by another cold front arriving that will help to increase the winds from the north. Both days over the weekend will be dry.

It will be cold to start next week. Monday, despite the sunshine, will have highs near 40 degrees.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, still warm. Wind: W/NE 5-15. High: 73.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 10-20.

Sat: High: 56 Becoming partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 62 Low: 38 Mostly sunny; breezy afternoon.

Mon: High: 44 Low: 24 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 51 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy; windy.

Wed: High: 50 Low: 32 Mostly cloudy; breezy.

Thu: High: 54 Low: 30 Partly cloudy; breezy.

