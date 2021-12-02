Advertisement

DJ service’s trailer stolen from W. Wichita neighborhood

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - People out and about in the Wichita area are encouraged to be on the lookout for a trailer stolen this week from a yard in west Wichita. The trailer has a design on it for ARM Entertainment, a business that specializes in providing music and entertainment for wedding receptions.

The five-foot by eight-foot fiberglass trailer was stolen with thousands of dollars worth of equipment inside. Surveillance video shows the truck suspected in the theft that put the business’s owner in a bind.

ARM Entertainment owner Alex Hunt said he had seven weddings scheduled this month, as well as a fundraising event this weekend. The stolen equipment includes lights, speakers, a DJ booth and much more.

“If you think that you see equipment that looks new online... there’s some large 15-inch speakers, there’s two difference QSC K subs (subwoofers), there’s a big, gigantic, 15-inch sub -- we actually built that ourselves,” Hunt said. “If you see any of that stuff, call the police cause obviously, we’d like to get that stuff recovered so we can do all the events coming up with the equipment that we promised brides and the people that hired us.”

The surveillance video shows the suspect vehicle, a red pickup at the property early Monday morning, Nov. 29. The footage has a timestamp of 1:31 a.m.

Hunt said many in the community have reached out to help, lending some equipment for his upcoming events.

