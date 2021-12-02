Advertisement

Kansans to weigh in on abortion rights issue in next year’s primary election

By Grant DeMars
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Abortion rights aren’t just up for debate in the U.S. Supreme Court, they could soon change in Kansas, too. At the heart of the federal case known as “Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization,” is a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. A decision is expected before next summer.

On ballots in the state next August during the primary election, there will be a question asking if the state constitution should be amended to allow lawmakers to regulate abortion services.

Eyewitness News took a closer look at what the amendment could mean for Kansas women and spoke with people on both sides of the issue.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday signaled they would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years.

While rallies take place outside the U.S. Supreme Court Wednesday, Elise Higgins with the Kansas Abortion Fund fears this decision will negatively impact women in the state.

“When somebody needs to end the pregnancy, they need to have access to safe medical care,” Higgins said. “Not restrictions and access to barriers that make access even harder.”

It’s not the only ruling that could impact abortion services in Kansas. Voters will decide next year whether they’re constitutionally protected. The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that the state’s bill of rights protects a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy.

“Regardless of what happens at the federal level, regardless of what happens at the Supreme Court of the United States, whatever decision they hand out, the abortion industry in Kansas is unlimited and unregulatable until and unless we pass the Value of Them Both Amendment,” Kansans For Life Communications Director Danielle Underwood said.

Underwood said before the ruling there were about 20 laws regarding abortion services in Kansas, including 24-hour waiting periods, and requiring parental consent for minors.

Voting for this new amendment would reinstate those and allow lawmakers to pass additional laws regulating abortions.

“This is a very moderate position to be taking,” Underwood said. “We want to make sure we do not lose those 20-plus laws we’ve had on the books. All of them were passed with the support of both Republicans and Democrats and are broadly supported by Kansans.”

The amendment itself does not ban abortions. But Higgins fears if it does pass, it will pave the way for Republican lawmakers to make access to safe abortions more difficult for women in Kansas.

“The agenda that’s happening in the Supreme Court is really the same agenda that’s happening in Kansas, which is to pave the way for banning abortion outright,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police responded to the 4300 block of South Benita Monday night, Nov. 29, where a...
Police say 13-year-old victim of Monday night shooting has died
Man found dead outside Blu Nightclub in west Wichita
Wichita police make arrest after man outside nightclub
Former Wichita police officer settles lawsuit with dealership linked to chase
Derby city council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 26 to discuss expanding its STAR bond...
Public weighs in on planned tourist attraction in Derby
Ascension Via Christi Hospital needs donations of fleece blankets
Possible changes at local hospitals follow temporary block on vaccine-mandate enforcement

Latest News

Bicyclist John Sanborn hit
Wichita bicyclist's family seeks help to locate SUV that hit him
A Wichita DJ business asks for the public's help after the owner says thieves stole a trailer...
DJ service’s trailer stolen from W. Wichita neighborhood
Streaming at Wichita Public Library
Wichita Public Library adds streaming
Missing wedding DJ trailer
Wichita wedding DJ's trailer stolen, multiple events ahead
Inside abortion clinic
Kansans to vote on abortion rights next year