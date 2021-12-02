Advertisement

Kansas City Zoo welcomes new penguin species

The Kansas City Zoo has welcomed a new species in its cold-weather penguin habitat, the...
The Kansas City Zoo has welcomed a new species in its cold-weather penguin habitat, the chinstrap penguin.(Christina, Kansas City Zoo associate veterinarian)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Zoo has welcomed a new addition to its cold-weather penguin habitat - and a new species!

The zoo said it received several macaroni and chinstrap eggs from Sea World San Diego several weeks ago. A chinstrap egg was among those that recently hatched bringing a new species of penguin to the habitat.

The zoo said the chinstrap chick is being fostered by gentoo penguin parents. Two other chicks that hatched are being fostered by other gentoo couples.

The zoo has yet to name the new additions.

