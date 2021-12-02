Advertisement

Kansas Gas Service offers cost-saving tips to conserve this winter

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Gas Service shared ways customers can conserve energy and still stay warm this winter.

Some of those tips include:

  1. Set the temperature on your water heater to 120 degrees F or to the “warm” setting.
  2. If your home will be vacant for two days or more, set it to the pilot position for additional savings.
  3. Change or clean furnace filters. A clean filter on your furnace can lower your energy consumption by 5 to 15 percent.
  4. Hot air rises. So, reverse your fans to a clockwise rotation to push warmth back downward.
  5. Weatherize your using foam weather seals and door sweeps which can be purchased from your local hardware store.
  6. Visit kanasgasservice.com/winter for more cost-saving tips.

The Kansas Gas Service distributed about 200 free weatherizations kits through the Atwater and Colvin Resource Centers. The kits included foam weather seals, door sweeps, window shrink kits and outlet sealers. The KGS said a few more kits may be still available at the Atwater Center.

For those suffering a financial hardship, the KGS said help is available by calling 1-800-794-4780 to set up a payment play or by applying for aid through the Share the Warmth program.

