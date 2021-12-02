Advertisement

Man charged for attempted murder in downtown Wichita stabbing

Jeffrey Elam is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the Nov. 21 attack of a Autumn...
Jeffrey Elam is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the Nov. 21 attack of a Autumn Haverkamp in downtown Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man arrested for stabbing a stranger in a Nov. 21 attack in downtown Wichita is formally charged with attempted murder. In Sedgwick County District Court Thursday, a judge charged Jeffrey Robert Elam with one count of attempted murder in the second degree and set his bond at $500,000.

Late on the night of Nov. 21, police responded to a stabbing in the 100 bock of North St. Francis. When officers arrived, they found the victim, identified as 22-year-old Autumn Haverkamp, with a stab wound to her abdomen. An ambulance took her to a local hospital where she spent time in the ICU before being well enough to continue her recovery at home.

Friends and family set up a GoFundMe page to help Autumn with medical bills.

