Record-setting Thursday across Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a relatively mild morning across Kansas with out the door temperatures already in the 40s and this afternoon will feel more like May with record high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

The record today in Wichita is 69 (2012) and we should break it by lunch time on our way to 76 degrees this afternoon. The record high of 72 (2012) on Friday is also on jeopardy as afternoon temperatures climb into the lower 70s.

The warm spell will come to an end this weekend as a cold front moves across Kansas on Friday night. However, high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday in the middle 50s keep us slightly above average for early December.

Bigger changes are expected early next week as winter comes back to Kansas. Highs mainly in the 40s may be accompanied by sprinkles/flurries on Tuesday into Wednesday, though the heavier rain and snow should stay to our south.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, record warmth. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 76.

Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, record warmth. Wind: SW/NE 5-15. High: 73.

Sat: Low: 39. High: 56. Mostly cloudy and cooler.

Sun: Low: 38. High: 55. Partly cloudy, becoming breezy.

Mon: Low: 25. High: 46. Partly cloudy and cooler.

Tue: Low: 33. High: 51. Mostly cloudy and windy.

Wed: Low: 31. High: 47. Mainly cloudy, breezy, and chilly.

