Retired sheriff dies of COVID-19 in western Kansas

The Sherman County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that retired sheriff and part-time...
The Sherman County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that retired sheriff and part-time deputy Doug Whitson died of COVID-19 complications.(Sherman County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GOODLAND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of retired sheriff and part-time deputy Doug Whitson on Thursday. The sheriff’s office said Whitson died of COVID-19 complications.

The Goodland Police Department said Whitson served with its agency from 2006-2011.

“I had the pleasure of working with Doug.  He would help anyone with no questions asked.  He was also a teacher with a wealth of knowledge.  He was always willing to educate less experienced officers.  We are definitely going to miss you.  Fly high brother, we’ll take it from here,” reads a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

According to the local health department, there have been 1,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Sherman County and 13 deaths.

It is with great sadness to announce Sherman County Retired Sheriff and current Part-Time Deputy Doug Whitson has passed...

Posted by Sherman County KS Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 2, 2021

