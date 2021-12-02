Advertisement

Sedgwick County COVID-19 hospitalization status back to critical

St. Francis and Wesley
St. Francis and Wesley
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The status for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Sedgwick County has changed. After nearly a month at the cautious level, the county has shifted the Area Hospital Status Assessment back to critical.

The county is now reporting 172 patients hospitalized with the virus and 58 of them in the ICU. The county, which typically reports the new number on Mondays, reported an increase of 16 hospitalizations and 11 more ICU admissions since Monday, Nov. 29.

The status change comes as more cases of the omicron variant are detected in the United States.

While the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is tracking the new variant, so far, no cases have been identified in the state.

