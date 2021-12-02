Semi crash, hazmat leak shut down Kansas Turnpike in east Wichita
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Both lanes of I-35 are shut down in east Wichita due to a semi crash.
The crash is located on the Kansas Turnpike between Kellogg and 127th Street. The Wichita Fire Department said the tanker is straddling the median and has anhydrous ammonia on board.
Drivers are asked to avoid I-35 between mile markers 50 and 53.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.