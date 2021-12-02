Texas teen killed in Harper County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 17-year-old boy from McKinney, Texas died from his injuries in a Wednesday afternoon crash on K-14, about two miles north of Harper, in Harper County.

In the crash reported at 12:39 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by 17-year-old Thomas Morgan Burel was southbound on K-14 when the right tire dropped off the west edge of the roadway. The KHP said the Altima came back onto the road and traveled across the southbound lane and into the northbound lanes where it hit a semi.

The KHP crash report said Burel died at the scene. The semi’s driver was not injured.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.