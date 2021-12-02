Advertisement

Texas teen killed in Harper County crash

KWCH Car Crash generic
KWCH Car Crash generic(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 17-year-old boy from McKinney, Texas died from his injuries in a Wednesday afternoon crash on K-14, about two miles north of Harper, in Harper County.

In the crash reported at 12:39 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2014 Nissan Altima, driven by 17-year-old Thomas Morgan Burel was southbound on K-14 when the right tire dropped off the west edge of the roadway. The KHP said the Altima came back onto the road and traveled across the southbound lane and into the northbound lanes where it hit a semi.

The KHP crash report said Burel died at the scene. The semi’s driver was not injured.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police responded to the 4300 block of South Benita Monday night, Nov. 29, where a...
Police say 13-year-old victim of Monday night shooting has died
Man found dead outside Blu Nightclub in west Wichita
Wichita police make arrest after man outside nightclub
Former Wichita police officer settles lawsuit with dealership linked to chase
Derby city council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 26 to discuss expanding its STAR bond...
Public weighs in on planned tourist attraction in Derby
Ascension Via Christi Hospital needs donations of fleece blankets
Possible changes at local hospitals follow temporary block on vaccine-mandate enforcement

Latest News

Wichita police and John Sanborn's family are asking for any with information to come forward to...
Family works to identify driver who struck bicyclist near downtown Wichita
Crews battled fires along K-254 on Wednesday. The fires, though small, spanned the western...
Crews battle multiple fires along K-254 in Butler, Sedgwick counties
Wichita police said a woman on a mobility scooter died Wednesday afternoon after she was struck...
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle, killed in SE Wichita
James Chivers
Wichita man arrested in Ohio after police chase reaches 100 mph