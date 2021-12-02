Advertisement

This year is biggest year for growing Christmas display in Ark City

By Anna Auld
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Christmas display in Ark City continues to grow with this year being the biggest yet.

If you thought the North Pole was far from Kansas, an Ark City team will prove you wrong. A miniature display with more than 700 pieces creates a North Pole community complete with everything from familiar stores like Walmart and common restaurants like McDonald’s and Krispy Cream to a Candy Land come to life. The little-town display isn’t so little anymore.

Kanyon Gingher and Steven Walker put up the display at 500 South Sycamore in Ark City, giving the community a chance to add it to their yearly Christmas tradition.

They say the display takes about 10 man hours to complete. Admission is free, but donations are accepted to go back to families in need.

“Christmas means a lot of different things to different people,” Walker said. “To me, it’s about giving and loving.”

Gingher and Walker say the display, “North Pole, Kansas,” the biggest “small” town you’ve ever seen, will keep growing.

The display is open from 1 to 5 p.m. for the next few weeks, open on Saturdays and Sundays.

They expect about 5,000 people to come by this year.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police responded to the 4300 block of South Benita Monday night, Nov. 29, where a...
Police say 13-year-old victim of Monday night shooting has died
Man found dead outside Blu Nightclub in west Wichita
Wichita police make arrest after man outside nightclub
Former Wichita police officer settles lawsuit with dealership linked to chase
Derby city council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 26 to discuss expanding its STAR bond...
Public weighs in on planned tourist attraction in Derby
Ascension Via Christi Hospital needs donations of fleece blankets
Possible changes at local hospitals follow temporary block on vaccine-mandate enforcement

Latest News

Restoration of the historic Augusta Theatre's marquee lights was cause for celebration Tuesday,...
Augusta Arts Council holds ceremony unveiling restoration of historic theater’s neon lights
Derby city council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 26 to discuss expanding its STAR bond...
Public weighs in on planned tourist attraction in Derby
Roy Moye III
Wichitan Roy Moye III earns GRAMMY nomination
Stephen Sondheim's influence was felt in Wichita.
Sondheim’s death rocks Wichita theatre community