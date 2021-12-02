This year is biggest year for growing Christmas display in Ark City

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Christmas display in Ark City continues to grow with this year being the biggest yet.

If you thought the North Pole was far from Kansas, an Ark City team will prove you wrong. A miniature display with more than 700 pieces creates a North Pole community complete with everything from familiar stores like Walmart and common restaurants like McDonald’s and Krispy Cream to a Candy Land come to life. The little-town display isn’t so little anymore.

Kanyon Gingher and Steven Walker put up the display at 500 South Sycamore in Ark City, giving the community a chance to add it to their yearly Christmas tradition.

They say the display takes about 10 man hours to complete. Admission is free, but donations are accepted to go back to families in need.

“Christmas means a lot of different things to different people,” Walker said. “To me, it’s about giving and loving.”

Gingher and Walker say the display, “North Pole, Kansas,” the biggest “small” town you’ve ever seen, will keep growing.

The display is open from 1 to 5 p.m. for the next few weeks, open on Saturdays and Sundays.

They expect about 5,000 people to come by this year.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.