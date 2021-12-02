Advertisement

Wichita Library offering new streaming service

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you have a Wichita Library card, you can now stream movies, documentaries, foreign films and television series.

The streaming service is called Kanopy. Each month, it enables members to stream up to seven films across two learning courses. This free service accessible through the library also includes content dedicated to children.

Kanopy is available on many streaming services, including Apple TV and Roku.

“one thing that the library really fosters is lifelong learning,” Director of Libraries Sean Jones said. “That’s through not only the books that you can check out, but the movies you can access at the library as well. While a lot of the movies on Kanopy are very entertaining, there’s a lot of educational movies as well.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found dead outside Blu Nightclub in west Wichita
Wichita police make arrest after man outside nightclub
Derby city council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 26 to discuss expanding its STAR bond...
Public weighs in on planned tourist attraction in Derby
Wichita police said a woman on a mobility scooter died Wednesday afternoon after she was struck...
Woman on mobility scooter struck by vehicle, killed in SE Wichita
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
22-year-old Autumn Haverkamp is recovering at home after being stabbed by a stranger Nov. 21 in...
Woman severely injured in downtown Wichita stabbing continues recovery at home

Latest News

Wichita Public Library Kanopy service
Wichita Library Streaming Service
Ottawa County Commission meeting
Ottawa County Commission approves new slaughterhouse near Minneapolis
Plans for the Minneapolis Raceway call for repurposing the racetrack property into a facility...
Ottawa County commissioners say ‘yes’ to proposed meat processing plant at former racetrack site
In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic...
Kansas governor responds to statements from now former KDHE secretary