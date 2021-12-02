Wichita Library offering new streaming service

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you have a Wichita Library card, you can now stream movies, documentaries, foreign films and television series.

The streaming service is called Kanopy. Each month, it enables members to stream up to seven films across two learning courses. This free service accessible through the library also includes content dedicated to children.

Kanopy is available on many streaming services, including Apple TV and Roku.

“one thing that the library really fosters is lifelong learning,” Director of Libraries Sean Jones said. “That’s through not only the books that you can check out, but the movies you can access at the library as well. While a lot of the movies on Kanopy are very entertaining, there’s a lot of educational movies as well.”

