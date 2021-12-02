Wichita St. wins third straight at OSU’s Gallagher-Iba Arena

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) -Ricky Council IV scored 17 points, Morris Udeze added 13 points and Wichita State beat Oklahoma State 60-51 on Wednesday night for the Shockers third straight win at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Wichita State also defeated OSU on its home floor in December of 2017 and 2019. Prior to that, the Shockers were a combined 2-17 in Stillwater. The Shockers are the third nonconference team to win three straight at GIA, joining Tulsa (1979, 81, 83, 85) and DePaul (1945, 49, 50).

Oklahoma State had a 48-45 lead after a 3-pointer from Avery Anderson III with 6:15 left. But that was the last made field goal for the Cowboys. Council scored four straight points to start Wichita State’s 8-0 game-closing run as OSU missed its final nine shots.

Clarence Jackson chipped in with 10 points for Wichita State (6-1), which travels to Kansas State on Sunday. Council also had seven rebounds and four assists.

The Shockers missed their first six shots and turned the ball over four times in the opening four minutes as Oklahoma State built an early 10-0 lead starting with an Anderson 3.

Anderson led Oklahoma State (6-2) with 17 points and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe grabbed 10 rebounds. Next up for the Cowboys is Sunday when Xavier comes for a visit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.