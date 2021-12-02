Advertisement

Wichita St. wins third straight at OSU’s Gallagher-Iba Arena

Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the...
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) -Ricky Council IV scored 17 points, Morris Udeze added 13 points and Wichita State beat Oklahoma State 60-51 on Wednesday night for the Shockers third straight win at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Wichita State also defeated OSU on its home floor in December of 2017 and 2019. Prior to that, the Shockers were a combined 2-17 in Stillwater. The Shockers are the third nonconference team to win three straight at GIA, joining Tulsa (1979, 81, 83, 85) and DePaul (1945, 49, 50).

Oklahoma State had a 48-45 lead after a 3-pointer from Avery Anderson III with 6:15 left. But that was the last made field goal for the Cowboys. Council scored four straight points to start Wichita State’s 8-0 game-closing run as OSU missed its final nine shots.

Clarence Jackson chipped in with 10 points for Wichita State (6-1), which travels to Kansas State on Sunday. Council also had seven rebounds and four assists.

The Shockers missed their first six shots and turned the ball over four times in the opening four minutes as Oklahoma State built an early 10-0 lead starting with an Anderson 3.

Anderson led Oklahoma State (6-2) with 17 points and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe grabbed 10 rebounds. Next up for the Cowboys is Sunday when Xavier comes for a visit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police responded to the 4300 block of South Benita Monday night, Nov. 29, where a...
Police say 13-year-old victim of Monday night shooting has died
Man found dead outside Blu Nightclub in west Wichita
Wichita police make arrest after man outside nightclub
Former Wichita police officer settles lawsuit with dealership linked to chase
Derby city council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 26 to discuss expanding its STAR bond...
Public weighs in on planned tourist attraction in Derby
Ascension Via Christi Hospital needs donations of fleece blankets
Possible changes at local hospitals follow temporary block on vaccine-mandate enforcement

Latest News

Albany's Aaron Reddish, left, and Kansas State's Nijel Pack (24) chase a loose ball during the...
K-State blows it open with 71-43 win over Albany
Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
K-State unveils 2022 football schedule
Chargers sign Wichita South grad Davontae Harris
Kansas linebacker Gavin Potter intercepts the ball and runs it back for a touchdown against...
West Virginia holds off Kansas, 34-28