Wichita State University to offer in-state tuition to students from Illinois

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some students at Wichita State University will no longer have to pay out-of-state tuition.

The university announced Tuesday that students from Illinois will qualify for the in-state tuition rate starting next fall. It’s made possible through Wichita State’s Shocker Select Program. Students from Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas can already qualify for the benefit.

Students receive a 33% discount on nonresident tuition. Undergraduate students enrolled in the program for 15 credit hours per semester typically save more than $5,900 per year in tuition and fees compared to nonresident tuition rates, according to WSU.

To qualify for the program, students must complete and submit the admission application. After review of the student’s residency status and application, the discount is applied after the student is admitted.

