Wichitan Breece Hall named Big 12 Offensive POY

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Iowa State running back Breece Hall, who set a NCAA record this season for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown, was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in the Big 12 postseason voting on Thursday.

Hall, who graduated from Wichita Northwest. won the award in for the second straight season.

In Iowa State’s regular-season finale against TCU on Saturday, Hall scored a rushing touchdown for the 24th consecutive game, breaking a 51-year-old record. For the season, Hall rushed for 1,472 yards and 23 touchdowns, brining his career totals to 4,675 yards and 56 touchdowns in three seasons with the Cyclones.

Kansas State sophomore Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named co-Defensive Lineman of the Year. Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, whose team plays Baylor on Saturday for the Big 12 championship, is Coach of the Year.

