Advertisement

Wichitan Breece Hall named Big 12 Offensive POY

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) carries the ball up field during the first half an...
Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) carries the ball up field during the first half an NCAA college football game against TCU, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Iowa State running back Breece Hall, who set a NCAA record this season for most consecutive games with a rushing touchdown, was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in the Big 12 postseason voting on Thursday.

Hall, who graduated from Wichita Northwest. won the award in for the second straight season.

In Iowa State’s regular-season finale against TCU on Saturday, Hall scored a rushing touchdown for the 24th consecutive game, breaking a 51-year-old record. For the season, Hall rushed for 1,472 yards and 23 touchdowns, brining his career totals to 4,675 yards and 56 touchdowns in three seasons with the Cyclones.

Kansas State sophomore Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named co-Defensive Lineman of the Year. Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, whose team plays Baylor on Saturday for the Big 12 championship, is Coach of the Year.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derby city council will hold a public hearing on Oct. 26 to discuss expanding its STAR bond...
Public weighs in on planned tourist attraction in Derby
Man found dead outside Blu Nightclub in west Wichita
Wichita police make arrest after man outside nightclub
Wichita police said a woman on a mobility scooter died Wednesday afternoon after she was struck...
Wichita Police identify woman killed crossing road on scooter
KWCH Car Crash generic
Texas teen killed in Harper County crash
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting

Latest News

Albany's Aaron Reddish, left, and Kansas State's Nijel Pack (24) chase a loose ball during the...
K-State blows it open with 71-43 win over Albany
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the...
Wichita St. wins third straight at OSU’s Gallagher-Iba Arena
Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
K-State unveils 2022 football schedule
Chargers sign Wichita South grad Davontae Harris