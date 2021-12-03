Arrest made in Nov. shooting at Wichita Denny’s

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Sedgwick County booking report indicated that Marshall Green Jr. was arrested on second-degree murder charges in connection to a shooting death at a Wichita Denny’s last month.

Monzell Brocks, then an employee at the restaurant at 4024 E. Harry, was shot when he followed a group of customers outside in the early-morning hours of Nov. 10. He had been sitting at their table and associating with them prior to the shooting.

Detectives recovered illegal drugs, two handguns and shell casings during their investigation. Police said last month that the shooting, which happened around 2:30 a.m., was not believed to be a random incident.

