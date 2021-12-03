CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Liberal police search for porch pirate

LIBERAL, Kan. (KWCH) - The Liberal Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who stole a “welcome” sign off someone’s porch.

The theft was captured on a doorbell camera. In the video, you can see the woman climb onto the porch, look around and then take the vertical “WELCOME” sign.

Liberal police say the woman was wearing a light-colored shirt and dark sweat pants. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Barnes at 620-626-0141.

Full video of theft from 21PD14778. Please contact LPD with any info Posted by Liberal Police Department on Friday, December 3, 2021

