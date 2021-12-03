CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Liberal police search for porch pirate
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LIBERAL, Kan. (KWCH) - The Liberal Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who stole a “welcome” sign off someone’s porch.
The theft was captured on a doorbell camera. In the video, you can see the woman climb onto the porch, look around and then take the vertical “WELCOME” sign.
Liberal police say the woman was wearing a light-colored shirt and dark sweat pants. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Barnes at 620-626-0141.
