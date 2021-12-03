Advertisement

Honda recalls SUVs and pickups because hoods can fly open

The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a...
The company logo shinesoff the grille of an unsold 2021 Pilot sports-utility vehicle outside a Honda dealership Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Honda is recalling nearly 723,000 SUVs and pickup trucks, Friday, Dec. 3, because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving. The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 725,000 SUVs and pickup trucks because the hoods can open while the vehicles are moving.

The recall covers certain 2019 Passports, 2016 through 2019 Pilots and 2017 through 2020 Ridgeline pickups.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators that the hood latch striker can become damaged and separate from the hood.

Dealers will either repair the striker or replace the hood if necessary at no cost to owners.

Honda will notify owners by letter starting Jan. 17.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracey Crawford died Dec. 1 after an SUV hit her as she tried to cross a Wichita street on a...
Family speaks out after Wichita Police identify woman killed crossing road on scooter
Mounds of dirt are popping up in the Riverside and Indian Hills neighbor leaving residents to...
Pests invade parts of west Wichita, residents left searching for solution
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
A portion of the Kansas Turnpike was closed in east Wichita on Thursday after a semi carrying...
Semi crash, hazmat leak shut down Kansas Turnpike in east Wichita
St. Francis and Wesley
Sedgwick County COVID-19 hospitalization status back to critical

Latest News

Wichita's Friendship Baptist Church is upping its security measures after recent thefts of...
Wichita church ups security measures after catalytic converters stolen during service
Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
COVID concerns grow in Kansas as cases rise amid omicron variant
FactFinder 12 Investigators: Don't Fall For It
Online shopping scams target shoppers and businesses
Disturbing details were revealed by the prosecutor of the events leading to the deadly shooting...
Parents of Michigan school shooting suspect face charges