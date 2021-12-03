Advertisement

HumanKind Ministries gathers donations from ‘stuff-the-truck’ event in Wichita

HumanKInd Ministries held a Stuff a Truck event to collect donations for Operation Holiday in...
HumanKInd Ministries held a Stuff a Truck event to collect donations for Operation Holiday in Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 10:05 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A holiday gathering Thursday evening in Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood aimed at giving back to others for Christmas.

HumanKind Ministries hosted a “stuff-the-truck” event at Clifton Square, asking people to donate enough coats and nonperishable food items to fill a truck as part of the annual drive called Operation Holiday, Wichita’s largest holiday assistance program, Thursday’s charitable effort included opportunities for contributors to see Santa and characters from “Frozen” after dropping off their donations.

Friday is the deadline for those in need of assistance to apply for help through Operation Holiday.

