Kansas sees highest single-day COVID case count since early January

KDHE COVID Dashboard for Dec. 3, 2021
KDHE COVID Dashboard for Dec. 3, 2021(KDHE)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ upward trend in COVID cases has reached highs not seen since the beginning of the year.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s update Friday reflected 4,712 new positive cases since Wednesday. The number of new cases diagnosed Tuesday, Nov. 30 alone was 2,219. That is the highest single-day total since Jan. 8, 2021, when KDHE recorded 2,203 new cases as it was coming down from the spike seen in November and December of 2020.

The number of new cases continues an upward trend that began in the three weeks before Thanksgiving. The state recorded 6,162 cases the week of Oct. 31 with a 7.52 percent positivity rate; 7,469 cases the week of Nov. 7 with an 8.89 percent positivity rate, and 8,174 new cases the week of Nov. 14 with a 9.71 percent positivity rate.

Case numbers did slip the week of Thanksgiving, when many testing sites were closed or operating on reduced hours - 7,079 cases, with 11.03 percent positive. For the week of Nov. 28, though, the state already has logged 9,012 new cases at a 13.73 percent positivity rate - and results still coming in.

At the same time, hospitalization rates are inching upward. KDHE reported 112 new hospitalizations since Wednesday. The 616 COVID-positive inpatients reported Tuesday, Nov. 30 was the highest single-day tally since Sept. 28. KDHE’s dashboard showed 619 COVID-positive inpatients statewide Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Federal, state, and local health officials have encouraged all eligible adults to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters to guard against the increased case number and the new Omicron variant. Encouraging boosters was a part of the plans Pres. Biden announced Thursday to combat the variants and spikes, along with having insurers cover at-home testing costs and tightening testing requirements for people entering the United States.

