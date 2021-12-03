Advertisement

Kellogg construction finally complete, for now

For the first time in decades, Kellogg is clear of construction in Wichita.
By Anna Auld and KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For decades, drivers in Wichita have been seeing and dealing with some kind of construction on Kellogg. From the east side to the west side, it’s finally over, at least for now.

The marathon of construction projects began in the 1980s. Decades worth of large and small projects along the way had people changing or altering their routes for years.

For young adults across the area, the city’s announcement that Kellogg is free of construction projects is a first in their lifetimes.

Eyewitness News spoke with drivers Friday who shared their reactions to news that some say they weren’t sure they’d ever see.

While the city and the Kansas Department of Transportation didn’t provide a timeline for what lies ahead, they did say that Kellogg’s construction-free state isn’t permanent.

The city and KDOT say while nothing is being worked on now, there will be other improvements and maintenance projects that will happen in the future.

“We do not have any next phase of construction, but we anticipate some plans coming up with KDOT for east Kellogg, but at this point we have nothing under design,” City of Wichita Communications and Special Events Manager Megan Lovely said in an emailed response to our question about future construction on Kellogg.

