North to dedicate new basketball court in honor of Lynette Woodard

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - North High School will dedicate its new basketball court in honor of Wichita legend and North graduate Lynette Woodard on Friday. The dedication will happen during the school’s afternoon pep assembly.

Woodard, 62, graduated from North in 1977 after leading the school to two state championships. She went on to the University of Kansas and was a four-time All-American, scoring 3,649 points to set the career record for major college women’s basketball. Woodard’s record pre-dated women’s basketball becoming an NCAA sport, so it is not recognized by the organization.

In 1980 and 1984, Woodard made the Olympics women’s basketball team; the United States boycotted the games in 1980 but Woodard helped lead the U.S. to the gold medal four years later. The following year, Woodard became the first woman to play for the famed Harlem Globetrotters.

Woodard played professionally in Europe but finally got the chance to play pro ball in the U.S. when she was drafted, at age 37, by the Cleveland Rockers of the WNBA. She played two seasons in the WNBA before retiring. She was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2004.

