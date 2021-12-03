Advertisement

North to dedicate new basketball court in honor of Lynette Woodard

Former Kansas basketball All-American Lynette Woodard, left, announces her retirement from the...
Former Kansas basketball All-American Lynette Woodard, left, announces her retirement from the WNBA at a news conference with Kansas basketball coach Marian Washington, right, Wednesday, May 26, 1999, in Lawrence, Kan. Woodard is joining the Kansas coaching staff as an assistant coach. Woodard was the first female member of the Harlem Globetrotters and a WNBA elite draft selection in 1997. She was also captain of the gold-medal 1984 Olympic team. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(ORLIN WAGNER | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - North High School will dedicate its new basketball court in honor of Wichita legend and North graduate Lynette Woodard on Friday. The dedication will happen during the school’s afternoon pep assembly.

Woodard, 62, graduated from North in 1977 after leading the school to two state championships. She went on to the University of Kansas and was a four-time All-American, scoring 3,649 points to set the career record for major college women’s basketball. Woodard’s record pre-dated women’s basketball becoming an NCAA sport, so it is not recognized by the organization.

In 1980 and 1984, Woodard made the Olympics women’s basketball team; the United States boycotted the games in 1980 but Woodard helped lead the U.S. to the gold medal four years later. The following year, Woodard became the first woman to play for the famed Harlem Globetrotters.

Woodard played professionally in Europe but finally got the chance to play pro ball in the U.S. when she was drafted, at age 37, by the Cleveland Rockers of the WNBA. She played two seasons in the WNBA before retiring. She was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2004.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracey Crawford died Dec. 1 after an SUV hit her as she tried to cross a Wichita street on a...
Family speaks out after Wichita Police identify woman killed crossing road on scooter
Mounds of dirt are popping up in the Riverside and Indian Hills neighbor leaving residents to...
Pests invade parts of west Wichita, residents left searching for solution
A portion of the Kansas Turnpike was closed in east Wichita on Thursday after a semi carrying...
Semi crash, hazmat leak shut down Kansas Turnpike in east Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
Texas teen killed in Harper County crash
In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic...
Kansas governor responds to statements from now former KDHE secretary

Latest News

Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) carries the ball up field during the first half an...
Wichitan Breece Hall named Big 12 Offensive POY
Albany's Aaron Reddish, left, and Kansas State's Nijel Pack (24) chase a loose ball during the...
K-State blows it open with 71-43 win over Albany
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown argues a technical foul called against him during the...
Wichita St. wins third straight at OSU’s Gallagher-Iba Arena
Nov 6, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; during the Sunflower Showdown between Kansas State and...
K-State unveils 2022 football schedule