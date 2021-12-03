Not as warm this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our stretch of record warmth is over as temperatures get closer to average over the weekend.

High temperatures Saturday afternoon will reach the 50s under mainly sunny skies. The winds will be lighter for most of the state.

Clouds will increase over south central and eastern Kansas late in the afternoon with areas of drizzle expected to develop after dark and early into the night. The chance of measurable moisture is low.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend as highs will return to the 60s statewide. At the same time, our next cold front will push through the state, bringing gusty north winds.

Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s by Monday morning. This will set the stage for what will likely be a stretch of much cooler weather through most of next week with highs mainly in the 40s.

We will be watching for the possibility of some wet weather by the start of next weekend, so there is a chance that our stretch of dry weather may come to an end.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 38

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies turning mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 10-20. High: 58

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Wind: E/SW 5-10. Low: 42

Sun: High: 66 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Mon: High: 42 Low: 24 Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy. Much cooler.

Tue: High: 46 Low: 28 Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Wed: High: 48 Low: 24 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 32 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 51 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy and windy; chance of rain/snow overnight.

