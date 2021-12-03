Advertisement

Not as warm this weekend

Temperatures closer to average with highs in the 50s and 60s
Weekend forecast for Wichita.
Weekend forecast for Wichita.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our stretch of record warmth is over as temperatures get closer to average over the weekend.

High temperatures Saturday afternoon will reach the 50s under mainly sunny skies. The winds will be lighter for most of the state.

Clouds will increase over south central and eastern Kansas late in the afternoon with areas of drizzle expected to develop after dark and early into the night. The chance of measurable moisture is low.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend as highs will return to the 60s statewide. At the same time, our next cold front will push through the state, bringing gusty north winds.

Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s by Monday morning. This will set the stage for what will likely be a stretch of much cooler weather through most of next week with highs mainly in the 40s.

We will be watching for the possibility of some wet weather by the start of next weekend, so there is a chance that our stretch of dry weather may come to an end.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 38

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies turning mostly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 10-20. High: 58

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with areas of drizzle. Wind: E/SW 5-10. Low: 42

Sun: High: 66 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Mon: High: 42 Low: 24 Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy. Much cooler.

Tue: High: 46 Low: 28 Mostly cloudy. Windy.

Wed: High: 48 Low: 24 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 32 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 51 Low: 34 Mostly cloudy and windy; chance of rain/snow overnight.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracey Crawford died Dec. 1 after an SUV hit her as she tried to cross a Wichita street on a...
Family speaks out after Wichita Police identify woman killed crossing road on scooter
Mounds of dirt are popping up in the Riverside and Indian Hills neighbor leaving residents to...
Pests invade parts of west Wichita, residents left searching for solution
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
A portion of the Kansas Turnpike was closed in east Wichita on Thursday after a semi carrying...
Semi crash, hazmat leak shut down Kansas Turnpike in east Wichita
St. Francis and Wesley
Sedgwick County COVID-19 hospitalization status back to critical

Latest News

Kansas cooldown coming quickly
One more day of record heat
Staring to cool down on Friday.
Changes will be arriving soon
Kansas sees record highs on Thursday
Record-setting Thursday across Kansas
It will be very unusual to see highs near 80 on Thursday.
Record highs on the way Thursday