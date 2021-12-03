Advertisement

One more day of record heat

Kansas cooldown coming quickly
Kansas cooldown coming quickly(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Dec. 3, 2021
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for one more unseasonably warm day in Wichita before a cold front brings a reality check to all of Kansas this weekend. Afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s in the metro will be close to the record high of 72 from 2012.

Compared to the past several days, Saturday will be 20 degrees cooler with highs in the middle to upper 50s. However, our average high is in the upper 40s so technically tomorrow will remain warmer than normal.

We will see a mini warm-up on Sunday as highs climb into the 60s before a second, stronger cold front on Sunday night sends our temperatures into the 20s. Despite some sunshine, temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees on Monday afternoon.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, record warmth. Wind: SW/NE 5-15. High: 73.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy and cooler. Wind: NE/E 10-15. High: 58.

Sun: Low: 38. High: 64. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Mon: Low: 24. High: 42. Partly cloudy and much cooler.

Tue: Low: 29. High: 51. Mostly cloudy and windy.

Wed: Low: 32. High: 50. Mainly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Low: 30. High: 54. Partly cloudy.

