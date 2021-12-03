Advertisement

One person seriously injured in S Wichita shed fire

Crews responded to a fire in the 1800 block of S Topeka.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered serious injuries in a shed fire in south Wichita on Friday morning.

Crews responded to the fire in the 1800 block of S. Topeka at around 6 a.m. They were able to contain the fire and declare an “all clear” on the scene, but EMS was requested. Dispatch confirmed that one person was seriously hurt.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

