One person seriously injured in S Wichita shed fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person suffered serious injuries in a shed fire in south Wichita on Friday morning.

Crews responded to the fire in the 1800 block of S. Topeka at around 6 a.m. They were able to contain the fire and declare an “all clear” on the scene, but EMS was requested. Dispatch confirmed that one person was seriously hurt.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.