Remembering Nancy Shoemaker, Lucas Hernandez

Dec. 3 marks the birthdays of Nancy Shoemaker and Lucas Hernandez. The two children were both...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - December 3 marks the birthdays of two Wichita children who were the subjects of high-profile missing person investigations - Nancy Shoemaker and Lucas Hernandez.

Nancy Shoemaker

On July 30, 1990, Nancy Shoemaker was kidnapped from a south Wichita neighborhood. She was then sexually assaulted and murdered. Authorities found her remains until February 19, 1991.

Friday morning, Nancy’s father, Bo Wayne Shoemaker, wished his daughter a happy birthday on Facebook. She would have been on 41.

“We would like to thank everyone that’s been apart of our lives from day one of the search all the through now,” said Bo. “I have been in touch with the KDOC checking on wacker and I get a scripted answer saying he is following all the rules. After the Pittsburgh Ks. deal they have kinda turned me off as well as a lady in Wichita I was getting information from Thank You All.”

Donald Wacker was convicted for his role in Nancy’s kidnapping in 1992. In January, he was released from the Larned Correctional Facility and paroled to Kansas City, Kan. The other suspect in the case, Doil Lane, was convicted of Nancy’s murder. He was convicted and sentenced to life without parole for 66 years. He is serving a life sentence in Texas for a similar crime there.

Lucas Hernandez

Lucas would’ve been nine years old on Friday.

The boy was reported missing on February 17, 2018, by his father’s girlfriend, Emily Glass. On May 24, 2018, Glass led David Marshburn, a private investigator, out to the scene where Lucas was buried in Harvey County. She was later arrested in connection to the case but took her own life before charges were ever filed.

