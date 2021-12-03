Where’s Shane? National Bartenders Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s National Bartenders Day! Today we’re doing our best Tom Cruise impression, and also helping you get ready for your next Christmas party at Chicken N Pickle!

We’re checking out their new Snowbound Pop Up Holiday Bar, and learning how to make some festive cocktails for your next get together! You can find more info on everything going on at this cool new spot at Chicken N Pickle at chickennpickle.com/wichita/snowbound.

