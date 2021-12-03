Advertisement

Where’s Shane? National Bartenders Day

By Shane Konicki
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s National Bartenders Day! Today we’re doing our best Tom Cruise impression, and also helping you get ready for your next Christmas party at Chicken N Pickle!

We’re checking out their new Snowbound Pop Up Holiday Bar, and learning how to make some festive cocktails for your next get together! You can find more info on everything going on at this cool new spot at Chicken N Pickle at chickennpickle.com/wichita/snowbound.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracey Crawford died Dec. 1 after an SUV hit her as she tried to cross a Wichita street on a...
Family speaks out after Wichita Police identify woman killed crossing road on scooter
Mounds of dirt are popping up in the Riverside and Indian Hills neighbor leaving residents to...
Pests invade parts of west Wichita, residents left searching for solution
A portion of the Kansas Turnpike was closed in east Wichita on Thursday after a semi carrying...
Semi crash, hazmat leak shut down Kansas Turnpike in east Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
Texas teen killed in Harper County crash
In this Friday, May 8, 2020 photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly discusses the coronavirus pandemic...
Kansas governor responds to statements from now former KDHE secretary

Latest News

Where's Shane? National Bartenders Day 2
Where's Shane? National Bartenders Day 2
Where's Shane? National Bartenders Day
Where's Shane? National Bartenders Day
Marshall Green Jr.
Arrest made in Nov. shooting at Wichita Denny’s
Crews responded to a fire in the 1800 block of S Topeka.
One person seriously injured in S Wichita shed fire