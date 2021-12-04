Advertisement

Braun leads No. 8 Kansas past St. John’s 95-75 at new arena

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA...
Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) brings the ball up during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against St. John's on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, in Elmont, N.Y. Kansas won 95-75. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Christian Braun had a career-high 31 points, Ochai Agbaji scored 23 and No. 8 Kansas emphatically turned back a second-half charge to beat St. John’s 95-75 in the first basketball game at new UBS Arena.

Senior forward David McCormack was a force inside with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Jayhawks. Kansas has bounced back from a one-point loss to Dayton last week with consecutive double-digit wins. Remy Martin added 12 points and five assists, and Kansas clamped down on defense late.

Julian Champagnie scored all but four of his 24 points after halftime for the Red Storm. The arena is the new home of the NHL’s New York Islanders.

