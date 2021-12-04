Mild and dry this weekend- colder weather next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures today and Sunday will remain above normal for early December. Dry weather persists this weekend and the week ahead.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies across Kansas today with highs in the 50s. Clear skies tonight for most areas, expect more clouds and mostly cloudy skies across south-central and southeast Kansas. A few areas of southeast Kansas may even see a sprinkle or drizzle overnight and Sunday morning. Sunday looks warm with highs in the 60s ahead of a cold front that will sweep through the state during the afternoon. Expect highs in the 60s before the front passes, then temperatures will drop into the 50s. The real cold air moves in overnight with gusty north winds. Gusts 30-40 will be common through midnight.

Be prepared for the cold on Monday morning. Temperatures will drop into the 20s on Monday morning with afternoon highs struggling to get out of the 30s. Highs in the 30s and low 40s across Kansas. Chilly weather sticks around Tuesday and Wednesday before some moderation towards the end of the week. A stronger weather system will begin to impact Kansas by Saturday bringing a chance of moisture- maybe some rain, mixed with snow.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny skies turning partly cloudy late in the day. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 57

Tonight: Mostly cloudy- areas of drizzle SE-Kansas. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 42

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, a few afternoon clouds. Wind:S/NW 10-15; gusty. High: 64

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, windy. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Low: 27

Mon: High: 41 Mostly sunny, mostly cloudy overnight. Much cooler.

Tue: High: 46 Low: 28 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 48 Low: 24 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 57 Low: 32 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: High: 57 Low: 34 Partly cloudy and breezy.

Sat: High: 44 Low: 32 Breezy, wintry mix possible.

