Man shot and wounded by officer at apartment in Harper

HARPER, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a police officer in Harper shot and wounded a man during a struggle at an apartment complex.

The KBI says the man underwent surgery and was in good condition after the shooting Friday afternoon. A Harper officer responded after police received a report of a man damaging property at an apartment complex. The KBI says the man, 61-year-old Kenneth Smith, was shot once in the arm when he walked toward the officer with a knife after a struggle.

No officers were injured. Harper is about 50 miles southwest of Wichita.

