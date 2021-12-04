Advertisement

1 dead, another injured crashes into church, stabbing in south Wichita

Police are investigating if the stabbing attacks were random or not.
By Ann Lipsett
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating after they say a man stole a vehicle, crashed it into a church and then stabbed two people.

The incident started Saturday morning when police say a 36-year-old man stole a blue truck from a residence and crashed into a church at Orme and Poplar.

Police say the man then got out of the truck, went to a house blocks away, entered the house, and stabbed two people inside. One person died from their injuries, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested the suspect a few blocks away from that house. They are now trying to determine whether the stabbings were random.

