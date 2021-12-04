One more mild day Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that Sunday will be the last mild day for a while as a cold front moving through late in the day will bring much cooler weather for the upcoming week.

Some patchy drizzle will be possible over south central and eastern Kansas this evening and early tonight. Low temperatures will range from the lower 30s in western Kansas to the lower 40s over south central Kansas.

Temperatures will warm into the 60s Sunday afternoon ahead of a cold front that will move through late in the afternoon and during the evening. After the front passes through, winds will turn very gusty out of the north with gusts up to 40 mph at times during the evening.

Cooler air will settle in, and temperatures Monday morning will fall into the teens and 20s. With north breezes continuing, wind chills will range from the single digits to lower teens.

It will remain chilly with highs in the 40s Monday through Wednesday.

A storm system may develop in the Plains by early next weekend, which could bring returning chances for rain and snow to parts of Kansas. The exact track and timing of this system remain uncertain, so be sure to check back for updated forecasts in the coming days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy drizzle possible. Wind: E/S 5-10. Low: 43

Tomorrow: Early morning clouds, then turning sunny. Breezy. Wind: SW/N 10-20; gusty. High: 66

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Windy. Wind: N 25-35; gusty. Low: 24

Mon: High: 42 Increasing clouds. Breezy and much cooler.

Tue: High: 44 Low: 28 Cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 24 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 32 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 38 Partly cloudy and breezy; chance of rain/snow overnight.

Sat: High: 38 Low: 29 Chance of AM rain/snow, then PM rain.

