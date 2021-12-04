Advertisement

Person hit by vehicle, critically injured in southeast Wichita

Wichita police respond to the scene at Oliver and East Orme where a vehicle hit and critically injured a pedestrian.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An ambulance took one person to a local hospital with critical injuries following a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian near East Orme Street and Oliver in southeast Wichita. Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed the report of a vehicle hitting a person in the street was made a little before 7 p.m. this evening (Friday).

Eyewitness News sent crew to the scene to gather further information.

