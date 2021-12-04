Person hit by vehicle, critically injured in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An ambulance took one person to a local hospital with critical injuries following a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian near East Orme Street and Oliver in southeast Wichita. Sedgwick County emergency dispatch confirmed the report of a vehicle hitting a person in the street was made a little before 7 p.m. this evening (Friday).

Eyewitness News sent crew to the scene to gather further information.

