WPD: New details in Saturday morning deadly stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) says at approximately 8:15 A.M. Saturday, officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call in the 600 block of South Green Street.

WPD says when officers arrived, they found a 64-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Both victims were taken to the hospital. Police say the woman died from her injuries and the man had serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Throughout their investigation, WPD says at approximately 5 A.M. Saturday, officers responded to a call in the 1800 block of North Kansas regarding a citizen who had Metcalf at gunpoint for trying to enter the citizens vehicle. WPD says Metcalf was cooperative with officers and was cited for misdemeanor tampering with an automobile. Officers then gave Metcalf a courtesy transport to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital for medical treatment for an injury to his mouth.

The department says at approximately 8 A.M., Metcalf left the hospital against medical advice and stole a blue Ford pick-up truck in the 600 block of North Waco that was running with no driver inside.

WPD says Metcalf fled in the truck and crashed it into a church at the corner of Orme and Poplar. Police say Metcalf the left the scene and forced his way into a residence in the 600 block of South Green, where he stabbed the two unidentified victims. He then left the home and entered an unoccupied home in the 600 block of South Erie and then attempted to enter a church in the same block.

Police say thanks to quick response from officers and information given by neighbors in the area, Metcalf was located and arrested near the 600 block of South Erie.

WPD says Metcalf was paroled from prison in July and has multiple prior convictions including aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm, burglary, fleeing law enforcement and aggravated robbery.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Update: The Wichita Police Department has arrested 36-year-old Goldy L. Metcalf of Wichita for first-degree murder, aggravated battery, criminal deprivation of vehicle, two counts of criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia and an arrest and detain order.

According to The Kansas Department of Corrections records, Metcalf was out on parole after serving time in prison from 2002 to July of 2021 for several convictions including aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm, and burglary.

Records list Metcalf spent multiple stints in Larned Correctional Mental Health Facility. The Kansas Department of Corrections records lists 200 disciplinary reports from his time in prison.

Saturday’s charges stem from a stabbing Saturday morning that left one victim dead and another critically injured.

Wichita Police said a man stole a vehicle, crashed it into a church, and then stabbed two people.

The incident started Saturday morning when police said a 36-year-old man stole a blue truck near the 600th block of North Waco. The vehicle’s owner was outside of the truck dumping trash. Police said the keys were inside the truck when the suspect came along, jumped inside, and took off with the vehicle.

The man then crashed the truck into a church near Poplar & Orme. Police said the man then got out of the truck, broke into a house near the 600 block of South Green St, and stabbed two people inside. One person died from their injuries, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested the suspect a few blocks away from the house where the deadly stabbing occurred. Authorities also say he is a parolee. Investigators are now trying to determine whether the stabbings were random.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said there’s been a concerning pattern of severe criminal acts committed by parolees.

“This continues the pattern we see of parolees committing crimes in the city,” Ramsay said. “We are apprehending and arresting these suspects, but it seems there is a never-ending source of suspects coming out of prison. That is a significant concern of mine because as we just saw this last week, continual significant criminal acts by parolees.”

Saturday morning’s incident marks the second apparent random stabbing by a parolee in Wichita in less than two weeks.

“We are focusing on this parolee crime wave that seems to me to not be getting the attention it deserves,” Ramsay said.

