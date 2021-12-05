Former U.S. Senator, Russell native Bob Dole dies at 98

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Former United States Senator Bob Dole has died at 98, according to a statement Sunday morning from the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

“Senator Robert Joseph Dole died early this morning in his sleep,” the statement reads. “At his death, at age 98, he had served the United States of America faithfully for 79 years.”

In February, Dole revealed he was battling Stage 4 lung cancer and that he was beginning treatment.

Dole represented Kansas in the Senate from 1969-96. He helped reform the federal food stamp program in 1977, chaired the finance committee from 1981-85 and was Republican floor leader from 1985-96.

Dole left the senate in 1996 to run for president, opposing a second term for Democrat Bill Clinton. Dole earned 159 electoral votes and 40.7 percent of the popular vote in defeat.

After leaving politics, Dole wrote several books, practiced law and served as a spokesperson for consumer products.

A 1941 graduate of Russell High, Dole attended the University of Kansas, where he was a three-sport athlete, participating in football, basketball and track.

He joined the U.S. Army in 1942 and was wounded in World War II, suffering life-threatening injuries that left him disabled. He earned two Purple Heart awards and was twice awarded the Bronze Star.

Dole’s career in public service began in the early 1950s when he won a seat in the Kansas State Legislature. He passed the bar in 1952 and began practicing law in Russell.

