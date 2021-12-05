Nice today, turning much colder Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Dean Jones says a cold front will move across Kansas today bringing major changes to our current weather pattern

Unfortunately, the cold front will not bring moisture- just a dramatic change in temperatures and gusty winds. Ahead of the front expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the 60s, even close to 70 this afternoon. As the front passes, winds will shift to the north and become quite gusty, especially towards sunset into the overnight. Gusts of 30-40 will be common, with occasional higher gusts to 45-50 mph. The north winds will be cold and blustery with Monday morning lows dropping into the teens and 20s statewide.

High pressure moves in behind the front on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds- the chilly air sticks around with highs in the 30s and low 40s. A 40s will continue through Tuesday with a slow moderation into the 50s by Thursday and close to 60 by Friday. Beyond Friday the forecast gets tricky- as a system currently in the Pacific will move across the Rockies into the Plains. This weather system has potential to bring moisture to the area by early Saturday- however the jury is still out, in respect to the details leading to a low confidence forecast. At this time, forecast precipitation amounts (if any) look light and not enough to relieve the dryness of the past month.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Early morning clouds, then turning mostly sunny. Breezy by late afternoon. Wind: SW 10-15; gusty. High: 66

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Windy. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Low: 29

Tomorrow: Early morning clouds and breezy, then increasing clouds and light winds. Wind: N 10-20; diminishing. High: 42

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 28

Tue: High: 44 Cloudy to mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 25 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 59 Low: 35 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 60 Low: 38 Mostly cloudy and breezy; slight chance of wintry mix after midnight.

Sat: High: 38 Low: 29 Slight chance of AM light rain/snow, then PM light rain.

Sun: High: 46 Low: 24 Decreasing clouds- mostly sunny.

