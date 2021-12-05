Advertisement

Omicron panic has Wichitans rushing to get vaccinated

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At the Sedgwick County vaccine clinic downtown the line for first-time vaccines, 2nd doses, and booster shots was out the door. Those waiting to receive their shots waited for 30 to 45 minutes.

Debbie Coan, a CPA who was getting her booster said, “I had gone to a clinic to get the first shot and it was in and out 5 or 10 minutes. This one was about 30 minutes.”

With the news of the omicron variant hitting the states, people have been coming out to get their shots in the highest turnout in months. On December second the clinic saw over 1,000 people come through their doors.

“We saw on the news that it would spread over the whole of the USA in 6 to 8 months, so we thought it’d be wise to get our children vaccinated as well,” said concerned parent, Adam Walsh

This Friday employees say they saw over 600 people. However, most of those in line didn’t mind the wait. Melinda hock and her family say they planned ahead.

Melinda Hock, who brought her kids to get their first doses, says, “We came out a little bit early and took the boys out a little bit early, but the wait was really only about 30 minutes...we had a great experience here today.”

Many felt that this was just the step in the right direction to stop the spread. With panic seemingly causing an uprise in those getting vaccines...registered nurse Terri Johnson believes the concern of the spread is pushing the effort to get people vaccinated.

Terri said, “protect yourself and your loved ones. Get the vaccine, wear your mask, clean your hands, don’t touch your face...”

