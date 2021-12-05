The Price Is Right Live comes to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hundreds lined up outside of Hartman arena Saturday evening waiting to experience The Price Is Right Live stage show hosted by Mark Wahlberg. Many of the ticket holders for Saturday’s event grew up watching the nearly 50-year-old game show including Shelli DeGarmo who chose to celebrate her birthday at the show.

DeGarmo says, “yeah I did grow up watching it, it’s fun. It’s like watching people win and they get high or lower and then they don’t get it and then it’s like, ‘ahh! I would have said that.’”

The Price Is Right Live is giving away over 12 million dollars and the people in this line are hoping they can be the next big winners.

Lauri Brandt who waited in line for 4 hours says, “I think it’s fun watching other people win, whether you’re a part of it or not. Just the excitement of seeing somebody win big or just win at all, it’s just exciting.”

