Sharply colder Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that much cooler weather is on the way Monday behind a strong cold front.

Behind the front tonight, north winds will gust between 30 to 50 mph. Low temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s tonight with wind chills ranging from 10 to 20 degrees Monday morning.

Afternoon high temperatures will only reach the upper 30s to lower 40s as winds turn lighter Monday afternoon.

It will remain chilly on Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs will remain in the low to mid 40s.

Warmer weather will return later in the week with highs in the 50s and 60s Wednesday through Friday before another strong cold front arrives Friday night.

Our stretch of dry weather will likely continue into the week ahead. There will be a slight chance of some rain or snow by Friday night into early Saturday, but the latest indications are that the better moisture may stay southeast of Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Windy. Wind: N 20-30; gusty. Low: 28

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Breezy during the morning. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. High: 42

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 26

Tue: High: 44 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 55 Low: 26 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 65 Low: 37 Mostly sunny. Warmer.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 40 Partly cloudy and windy; slight chance of rain/snow overnight.

Sat: High: 42 Low: 30 Slight chance of AM rain/snow, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 49 Low: 26 Sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.