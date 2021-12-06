Bitterly cold start to work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We are starting the work week chilly with feels like temperatures in the teens and 20′s across the state. Expect breezy north winds through the morning but some relief from the wind by the afternoon. Temperatures, on the other hand, will stay chilly all day long. Highs for your Monday top out in the low to mid 40′s.

Press repeat when it comes to the chill for Tuesday but then we kick off a warming trend with temperatures rising into the 60′s by the end of the week.

A couple of cold fronts are trying to develop as we head through the week, but they aren’t all that promising. We’ve got a lot working against us when it comes to introducing rain or snow into the forecast and we do look to remain relatively dry through the week.

One period of interest when it comes to potential for change will be Friday into Saturday. This cold front should snap us back into chilly territory but when it comes to moisture, model consensus is still favoring sprinkles or drizzle versus any kind of measurable precipitation.

WICHITA FORECAST:

TODAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY DURING THE MORNING. WIND: N 10-20. HIGH: 41

TONIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. WIND: SE 5-15. LOW: 26

TOMORROW: HIGH: 44 MOSTLY CLOUDY.

WED: HIGH: 53 LOW: 26 MOSTLY SUNNY.

THU: HIGH: 65 LOW: 37 MOSTLY SUNNY. WARMER.

FRI: HIGH: 62 LOW: 42 PARTLY CLOUDY AND WINDY; SLIGHT CHANCE OF RAIN/SNOW OVERNIGHT.

SAT: HIGH: 45 LOW: 30 ISOLATED CHANCE OF LIGHT SHOWERS, OTHERWISE PARTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY.

SUN: HIGH: 50 LOW: 26 SUNNY.

MON: HIGH: 55 LOW: 31 MOSTLY SUNNY. BREEZY.

