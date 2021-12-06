Advertisement

Bob Dole to lie in state at Capitol as nation honors senator

FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential...
FILE - In this July 18, 2016 file photo, political icon and 1996 Republican presidential nominee Sen. Bob Dole is seen at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The body of the late Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday as congressional leaders honor the former Republican presidential candidate and World War II veteran.

Dole served in Congress for 36 years. He died Sunday at the age of 98.

Dole was a leader known for his caustic wit, which he often turned on himself but didn’t hesitate to turn on others, too. He shaped tax and foreign policy and worked vigorously to help the disabled, enshrining protections against discrimination in employment, education and public services in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

