Dole legacy includes life-changing advocacy for veterans, people with disabilities

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Across Bob Dole’s decades-long career, including 35 years representing Kansas in Congress, he is being remembered for many achievements. He was a decorated Army veteran and well-respected statesman known for reaching across the aisle on key issues. Among some of his extensive advocacy work was for veterans and people with disabilities.

The impact of bipartisan efforts Dole led will continue to have an impact on millions, long after his death. He helped to lead the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act and advocated for fellow veterans, especially those from Kansas, his home state.

In the later years of Dole’s life, it was common to see him stationed at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., which he helped create. He was there to greet veterans, including those from his home state through the Kansas Honor Flight program.

American Legion Post 4 Commander and Kansas Honor Flight Leader Kenny White said Dole is his hero. He said Dole would try to speak to every veteran and had a special affinity talking to former servicemen and women from Kansas.

“You could get the smallest town in Kansas, and he knew that town and he wanted to talk to those people,” White said.

When representatives of American Legion Post 4 heard the news of Dole’s death, they were saddened, White said.

“(We) actually [had] church here [Sunday] and we fond out during church. And we said a prayer for him,” White said. “It was just a sad deal, sad day.”

When it came to helping people with disabilities, Ability Point Executive Director Kenny Fish discussed the Americans with Disabilities Act and other pieces of legislation Dole worked on to make differences in lives across the country.

He said Dole’s work provided people with disabilities accessibility, opened the door to more opportunities and ways to address discrimination.

“For years, he was this passionate advocated that worked across the aisle and that was one of the wonderful things he was able to do is bring so many different people together with that realization, ‘we’re all Americans, we all need to have the opportunities,’” Fish said.

While serving in World War II, Dole was injured and lost the use of his right arm. Fish said that helped to shape Dole’s life, seeing challenges that needed overcoming.

“Gave him a heart for wanting to champion for other people,” he said.

White said in the last few years, Dole’s health prevented him from visiting with Honor Flights but when he could, it was often the highlight of the trip.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.