Fund established for Riley Co. teen killed in fiery crash to assist in funeral expenses
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fund has been set up to help cover the funeral expenses for a Riley County teen who died in a crash early Sunday morning.
Kenni Cantu, 14, was one of two teens who died in a crash along K-18. Gaysha Alfred, 14, also died in the crash. Three others were hurt.
The GoFundMe was set up by Cantu’s sister, Madian Cantu Encarnacion. As of Monday morning, $9,025 of the fund’s $25,000 goal has been raised.
USD 383 offers support after two students killed, one injured in fatal crash
The fatal crash happened just after 1 a.m. on K-18 underneath the Scenic Drive overpass.
