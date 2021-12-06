Advertisement

Neighbor reacts to S Wichita fatal stabbing

By Ellen Terhune
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Neighbors are still in shock after Wichita police say 36-year-old Gordy Metcalf stole a vehicle, crashed it into a church then forced his way into a home where he allegedly stabbed a 64-year-old woman and critically injured a 73-year-old man.

Jesus Le lives next to the victims in the 600 block of South Green St. and said he made an immediate connection with the woman who was killed on Saturday morning.

“When I first moved in and was looking at the house, she was the first person I talked to,” Le said.

Le said he didn’t know the victims well but he’s heartbroken for the couple.

“She was such a nice lady,” Le said. “Always watering her plants in the backyard.”

Police say they believe Metcalf had no connection to the victims or to the house. According to police, he entered an empty house and tried to enter a church after stabbing the couple but was apprehended by police.

“That guy, he deserves whatever is coming to him,” Le said.

Kansas prison records show Metcalf was out on parole after serving 19 years in prison for multiple charges, including aggravated battery and aggravated robbery. Le said he’s hopeful to help the surviving victim any way he can.

“Once he gets out of the hospital, I was already planning (to see) if he needed help with anything, to go talk to him, because he lives next door,” Le said. “I’m going to talk to the neighbors (to see) if we can get a gift or (help with) funeral expenses.”

