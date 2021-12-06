Advertisement

Not as chilly into midweek

It won’t be record highs this week, but milder weather is set to return soon
Temperature trend is up midweek
Temperature trend is up midweek(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A dry weather pattern continues for the area this week as we wait for temperatures to start warming back up, which should happen by midweek.

Plenty of clouds are forecast to move through the area overnight and Tuesday, but dry weather prevails. Early morning temperatures will be in the 20s with highs in the 40s. Winds will be turning to the south, but should be fairly light for much of the day.

Look for milder weather on Wednesday with highs in the 50s. Some clouds will drift in late in the day, but it will continue to be dry.

Much warmer weather returns regionwide on Thursday with highs in the 60s. A cold front arriving late in the week will bring winter temperatures back by the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 26

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 10-15. High: 45.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Light winds. Low: 25.

Wed: High: 55 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 66 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 68 Low: 42 Decreasing clouds. Windy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 28 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 24 Sunny and breezy.

Mon: High: 58 Low: 30 Mostly sunny; breezy.

