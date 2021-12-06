Advertisement

Nowell leads K-State past Wichita St in rivalry renewal

WSU vs K-State. K-State won 65-59.
WSU vs K-State. K-State won 65-59.(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Markquis Nowell scored seven of his 16 points in the final 1:35, and Kansas State used a late surge to defeat Wichita State 65-59 in the renewal of an in-state rivalry.

Just after Ricky Council IV knocked down a 3-pointer to tie the game at 52 with 2:02 to play, Nowell answered with a deep 3. Following a Shockers miss, Nowell made two free throws with a minute to go. Nowell’s two free throws made it a 64-58 lead with 14 seconds to play. Morris Udeze scored 19 points for Wichita State.

