USDA invests more than $800,000 in energy infrastructure in 26 Kansas communities

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Acting State Director for Rural Development Kansas Dan Fischer today announced that USDA is investing $833,664 to improve the energy infrastructure in 26 Kansas towns and counties.

“Investments like these increase energy options for Kansas consumers,” Fischer said. “By expanding energy availability and increasing energy efficiency, we are increasing Kansan’s energy independence.”

The specifics on these Kansas projects include:

Horton, $177,464 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to create infrastructure to expand the sales and use of renewable fuels at fueling stations owned by the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas, Inc., of Horton.

Courtland, $15,000 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to create infrastructure to expand the sales and use of renewable fuels for a Hoard Oil fueling station in Courtland.

Preston, Cunningham, Moscow, $84,002 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to create infrastructure to expand the sales and use of renewable fuels at Skyland Grain, LLC, fueling stations.

Soldier, $4,990 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to install an 8 kW rooftop solar array on the main building of Red Rock Guest Ranch, an existing bed & breakfast facility in Soldier.

Pittsburg, $30,525 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install an air compressor, HVAC and LED lighting for Hix Corporation.

Fort Scott, $29,077 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a ventilation and heating system and energy efficient lighting for Niece Products

Sawyer, $32,287 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install solar equipment for The Wrays, LLC, a trucking dealership.

Wellington, $10,247 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of an 18 kW rooftop mounted solar array.

Anthony, $45,234 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of refrigeration equipment, walk-in freezer and LED lighting retrofit in existing freezer cases.

Colwich, $5,044 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install solar equipment for Duane Seiler, an agricultural producer.

Moline, $6,200 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 15 kW rooftop solar array for Steven Walker, a beef cattle rancher and farmer.

Moundridge, $24,800 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install solar equipment at Harvest Ag Fabricating, LLC.

Olathe, $45,979 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install solar equipment for K.C. Pumpkin Patch, LLC, a winery.

Tribune, $20,000 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 15 kW Bergey wind turbine at 3M Farms, LLC.

Emporia, $42,286 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install energy efficient freezers for Bob’s Super Saver, Inc., a chain of grocery stores.

Hutchinson, $27,800 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install solar equipment for Bold, LLC, a freight company.

Lincoln Center, $8,074 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install energy efficient lighting and HVAC at Seirer’s Clothing, a retail clothing store.

Wamego, $10,939 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to assist Iron Clad, LLC, a shared workspace and event rental space, to purchase and install a 23.2 kW rooftop mounted solar array.

Oakley, $36,218 grant This Rural Development investment will be used to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of refrigeration equipment and LED lighting in existing freezers at Jamboree Foods of Atwood, Inc.

Hill City, $19,962 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to assist Jamboree Foods of Norton, Inc. to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of refrigeration equipment for an existing grocery store.

Barnes, $17,943 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to assist Janece Vathauer, the owner of a grain farming operation in Barnes, to purchase an electric conveyor belt that will replace a diesel auger.

Salina, $9,903 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install a 9 kW rooftop solar array for Jones Gillam Renz Architects, Inc., an architectural services firm.

Sublette, $14,875 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to assist Kelman Enterprises Inc., an ag producer in Sublette, purchase and install a 15 kW Bergey Wind Turbine.

Tribune, $20,000 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used for the purchase and installation of a 15 kW Bergey wind turbine. Mark Cavenee is an ag producer in Tribune.

Edwards and Kiowa Counties, $36,889 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to make energy efficiency irrigation improvements for Mull Investments, LP.

Lincoln Center, $6,831 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to purchase and install HVAC, deli case and other energy efficiency items at Mity Mart, a convenience store.

Hutchinson, $16,220 grant - This Rural Development investment will be used to assist Sandhills Development, LLC, a software company in Hutchinson, to purchase and install a 36 kW rooftop mounted solar array.